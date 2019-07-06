Longford man smashed windows of neighbour's house believing black magic was being used against him

A man who smashed the windows of his neighbour’s house because he believed they were using witchcraft and black magic against him has been told should any further similar episodes occur, his case will be brought back before the courts.

Patrick O’Leary (79) with an address at 37 Clough Dillons, Kenagh but now living in Ardnacassa, Longford town, was handed the warning by Judge Seamus Hughes in relation to damaging four double glazed windows at 34 Clough Dillons, Kenagh, Co Longford on January 16 2019.

The case had previously been aired at Longford District Court level when Mr O’Leary had been ordered to engage with the probation services.

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty said there was “good and bad news” in relation to his client, the latter being his client’s inability to meet with probation personnel.

Asked by Judge Hughes why he had failed in that respect, Mr O’Leary said: “All of the aggro I got from those people doing black magic.”

Judge Hughes took a dim view of that however and said the victims in the case had to be compensated.

Mr Gearty said since Mr O’Leary had moved to Longford, he had obtained a mobile phone, conceding however that he was still learning to manage it properly as he noted how it had rung out in the courtroom shortly before his case was called.

Mr Gearty said there were certain factors at play and though his client had previously been an inpatient at St Loman’s Hospital in Mullingar, there was “substance” to him.

Sgt Paddy McGirl confirmed that since the alleged incident in Kenagh, Mr O’Leary had not come to the attention of gardaí since.

Judge Hughes said he would be willing to adjourn the case, but warned Mr O’Leary to ensure he maintained his recent good behaviour.

“If he (Mr O’Leary) continues to cause trouble in the future, the court might not have the same reserves of sympathy for him,” he said.