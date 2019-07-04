Longford show returns to the Plunkett farm for a third year

The Plunkett family are set to welcome the people of Longford and surrounding counties through their farm gates this Sunday, July 7, as they play host to the Longford show and country fair for a third consecutive year.

Oliver Plunkett explained to the Leader, “My father Brian would have gotten to know a lot of the show committee very well over the years and Charlie Murphy approached dad to see if he would do it.

“It landed here three years ago and we have enjoyed it immensely.

“It has been a lovely and very social occasion for us,”

Second generation beef farmer Oliver, who runs his operation alongside his father Brian, told the Leader that he and his family are eagerly anticipating this year’s event. His sister Olivia is travelling the whole way from Dublin with her three sons, and his other sister, Sharon, is making an even further journey.

“It has been something we have looked forward to for the last number of years, so it was no problem hosting the show again.” Oliver told the Leader.

“This year my sister Olivia and her kids coming down from Dublin, and my other sister, Sharon, is going to experience it for the first time.

“She is coming over from Los Angeles to see the show.”

He said it is not only his children Sarah and Joe who are counting down the days and says he, his wife and his parents Brian and Anna Mai, enjoy it just as much.

“My daughter Sarah can’t wait to get her face painted and my son Joe can’t wait to climb into a Zorb Ball.” he laughed.

The facilities, Oliver confirmed, are in prime condition ahead of the show.

He said, “We got the silage cut in recent weeks and we even got a bit of slurry out.”

Continuing he said, “Currently ground conditions are reasonably good, so hopefully with this recent good weather it will hold up.”

Oliver encouraged people of all backgrounds to make their way to Lisnamuck on Sunday, July 7, and says it is a very much social experience all round.

“It is just very social.

“During the farming year, you don’t meet these people much as you are working in isolation.

“From that point of view, it is a very social experience. It is also an excuse for us to keep things tidy,” he joked.

Concluding Oliver Plunkett said, “There is something for everyone, it promises to be a great day out.”

