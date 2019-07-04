'There's a horrible side that was never there before', Longford greyhound owner

RTE's exposé on the Irish Greyhound industry has received a very strong reaction as people have begun to realise the extent of the bad practice, according to local greyhound owner Michelle Coe.

However, she added, the programme will hopefully raise awareness for what happens to these gentle creatures if they don't meet the exceedingly high standards of the racing industry. And, with so many greyhounds cast aside every year, it is hoped that more people will adopt one of the many greyhounds that are no longer able to race.

“This programme highlighted some of the not so good kennels and trainers in Ireland and showed the corruption and abuse that goes on in the country,” Michelle told the Longford Leader last week.

“There has been a lot of anger and emotion, but some good can come of it if people write to their TDs or adopt a greyhound if you can.”

The Retired Greyhounds Trust is run by the IGB and promotes greyhounds as pets. Other organisations with greyhounds for adoption are Homes for Unwanted Greyhounds (HUG), Greyhound Rescue Association Ireland (GRAI) and the ISPCA, which often has greyhounds up for adoption.

“They're great pets,” said Michelle, who is the proud owner of two beautiful greyhounds - Jasper, who is a therapy dog at St Joseph's Hospital, and Riley - as well as a lurcher called KC and a labrador called Dexter, who she said looks “really fat” next to his three comrades.

“Longford has a long history with greyhound racing. People kept them as pets and raced for fun but now there's a horrible side that was never there before,” Michelle explained.

“They're amazing pets and so lazy. They just need one walk a day and then they just want to chill on the couch.”

The ISPCA currently has two beautiful grehounds in its care - Bert and Ernie - who are looking for a new home.

For more information, see www.ispca.ie/rehoming.

WATCH | Approximately 80 people gather outside Longford Greyhound Stadium for a demonstration against greyhound racing