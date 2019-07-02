Longford florist cleared of parking offences

A judge has thrown out a charge levelled against a Longford town businesswoman for failing to display a parking ticket on her vehicle due to the absence of a loading bay on the county town’s Main Street.

Florist, Margaret Dowler of Ratharney, Abbeyshrule, Co Longford was summonsed to appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court following an incident at Lower Main Street, Longford on April 22 2017.But the charge was dismissed after questions were raised over the lack of a loading bay along the entire stretch of Main Street.

The revelation came to light during defence solicitor Lorna Groarke’s cross examination of traffic warden Bobby Phibbs.

Ms Groake also outlined how her client was not in a position to avail of off street parking like many of her neighbouring business owners.

She also handed in a letter which had been penned by local ratepayers over the lack of adequate delivery parking space at the lower end of town.

Judge Seamus Hughes said it was one of the reasons why congestion levels in Longford increased at certain times of the day.

“That’s why you have more double parking on the streets because there are no loading bays,” he said, pausing to state however that he was unwilling to go into the “realms of politics” of the issue.

He also told of his own personal tribulations, describing how he had could no longer park outside his own front door due to the introduction of double yellow lines.

“I fought it tooth and nail but I lost and I have to accept it,” he said.

Based on the evidence before him, Judge Hughes said he would not be proceeding with handing down any sanction on Ms Dowler.

“I won’t convict you today, but if you are prosecuted again and a loading bay has been provided and there is evidence you are hogging it, I will convict you,” he told Ms Dowler.

Judge Hughes also said the matter was one which perhaps needed to be raised with his fellow Mayo native and Longford County Council chief executive Paddy Mahon.

“It’s a Mayo man who is running your council, a top class man who is held in the highest regard but it is something which might be brought to his attention,” he said.

