Accused claims she was 'easily led' by accomplices during Midlands theft

A mother of two who claimed she was “easily led” by jumping into a car with four other women to steal almost €300 worth of power tools from a supermarket, has “promised faithfully” to never bother the courts again.

Rose Gavin, of 10 Moyne Park, Balldoyle, Dublin 13, made the admission at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court to face a charge of stealing €277.73 of goods from Aldi, Dublin Road, Mullingar on June 10 2019.

Sgt Paddy McGirl said Ms Gavin was stopped in a vehicle with four other women in Kinnegad as they made their way back to Dublin. The vehicle contained three juveniles while its driver had since appeared in court and was released on bail.

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said Ms Gavin’s husband had suffered serious injuries following a car accident. The 29-year-old, who was wearing a blue denim jacket, had nine previous convictions it emerged, five of which were for theft.

Ms Gavin disputed the exact amount of items she herself had stolen, claiming her monetary involvement did not go above €40.

“The other three things (stolen) weren’t worth picking up,” she said.

Addressing her directly, Judge Hughes asked if she wanted to go to prison.

“I don’t want to go there because I have two children,” she said.

“But that’s what will happen if you keep getting into cars, being easily and led and taking stuff,” replied Judge Hughes.

Ms Gavin said she was extremely remorseful over her involvement in what occurred and vowed to stay out of trouble from now on.

“I am more than sorry and I apologise,” she said.

“I am a Christian person and I promise faithfully that I won’t make no more trouble again.”

It was a statement which drew little empathy from Judge Hughes.

“The only reason you are apologising is because of the mistake you made in getting caught,” he told her.

Due to her limited financial position, Ms Gavin was fined €105 and given three months to pay.

