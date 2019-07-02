Contractor mishap sees Center Parcs sign erected pointing the wrong way

A photograph of a newly erected sign for Center Parcs, Ballymahon, has gained significant traction online, as it was erected pointing in the wrong direction. The sign was placed pointing towards the N5/Strokestown, rather than Ballymahon.

Longford county council (LCC) Roads department confirmed to the Leader that the sign for Center Parcs had been placed by an independent contractor working on behalf of Transport Industry Ireland (TII).



Marie Kenny, who is the senior staff officer with Longford County Council roads department, confirmed to the Leader, “The Center Parcs signs are been placed by Contractors working on behalf of the TII.

“I have brought it to the attention of the TII.”

