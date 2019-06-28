Midlands motorist stopped for excessive speeding

A motorist in the Midlands was stopped by Mullingar Roads Policing Unit earlier today, Friday June 28, for travelling at speeds in excess of the set speed limit.

The BMW 520 vehicle was clocked by gardaí traveling at 163km/hr in a 100km zone, on the N4 near Mullingar.

As a result, the motorist has been issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN).