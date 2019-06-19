GRA gives backing to increased armed garda presence in Longford town

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) has backed moves by senior chiefs to bring in armed patrols to the streets of Longford town in an effort to stifle heightening tensions between rivalling Traveller families.

It comes after the Leader broke details on its front page last week of the decision taken to draft in armed gardaí and prevent any further incidents of public disorder.

In a statement, the GRA said while it does not comment directly on operational matters, it welcomed any measures which served to increase the safety and security of the public.

“We believe it was necessary to deploy armed support to allow gardai to tackle the upsurge in violent incidents in Longford in a manner that provides appropriate protection for our members’ safety,” read the statement.

“The GRA also calls for more resources in the area to ensure gardai can proactively monitor the situation safely after this operation concludes, and to prevent any resurgence of the many violent incidents we have seen in Longford over the past 10 weeks.”

