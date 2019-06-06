Newly elected Longford councillor Turlough 'Pott' McGovern denies involvement with James Reynolds

The presence of James Reynolds, Deputy Leader of the National Party, alongside Gemma O'Doherty in her live broadcasts, has also turned the spotlight on possible links to newly elected Longford Independent Cllr Turlough 'Pott' McGovern.

Mr Reynolds was seen hoisting the Granard poll topper upon his election at St Mary's Community Centre last weekend.

A post sent out by the man who dubs himself on his own Twitter page as “one of the most controversial figures in Longford farming” added further fuel to those potential ties barely hours later.

“Cllr Turlough Pott McGovern a worthy winner doing his part to making Longford great again,” he tweeted.

“Glad to have helped out in the small way that I did. Pott makes me a Proud Longfordman.”

The Leader challenged Pott both in Edgeworthstown and in the wake of Mr Reynolds' appearance on the contentious YouTube video with Ms O'Doherty.

“He never canvassed for me,” insisted Cllr McGovern, who reiterated Mr Reynolds' involvement was purely in a personal capacity. “He was a friend of my father's from the mart. He wasn't part of my campaign team and never was.”

