Longford weather - Rainfall warning in place with up to 35mm expected

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for counties Longford, Laois, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

The warning came into effect from 6am Tuesday morning, June 04, and will remain in place until 6am on Wednesday, June 5. Met Éireann warn of heavy rain tonight and into the morning, with between 30 to 35mms expected.

Weather Alert for Rainfall

Level Yellow

Valid 7am Tues to 6am Wed.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/BWLYpq6VK9 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 4, 2019

Met Éireann warns of heavy rain throughout Tuesday, with a risk of spot flooding during the day and overnight. Any lingering rain on Wednesday morning should clear early, with just the odd shower and some bright, sunny spells during the day. There is a risk of heavy showers and thunder later on Wednesday, June 5, with temperatures ranging from 13 to 15 degrees.

Heavy and persistent rain today. The rain will clear to showers in the west and south later. Highest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees. pic.twitter.com/fiYDlC3wDr — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 4, 2019

There is expected to be further heavy showers overnight on Wednesday, which are likely to continue into Thursday morning, June 6. A bright, fresh day is forecast for Thursday, with showers heaviest and most frequent in south Munster and south Leinster. Met Éireann also warn of a risk of hail and thundery downpours in places on Thursday. Top temperatures on the day of 12 to 15 degrees.

Current indications suggest the showery, wet weather will continue into Friday. Met Éireann say there is a risk of showers turning even heavy and thundery in places over the course of the day.