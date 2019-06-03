Longford homeowners urged to be on guard against latest phone scam

Members of the public are being urged to be on their guard against the latest Revenue bogus phone scam.

It comes after warnings were posted on social media this morning (Monday) of calls being made to Longford addresses from officials purporting to be from the State's tax collecting body.

In one instance, a call was received by a local homeowner who posted online that she had been informed of her eligibility for a tax refund.

It's understood a demand was then made for the person's bank details, a request which was refused and which abruptly brought an end to the conversation.