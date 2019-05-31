Léargas calls for Longford schools to celebrate Erasmus+ Schools Week

Teachers and students in Longford are being called on to participate in Erasmus+ Schools Week 2019, which will take place from Monday, September 30 to Friday, October 4, across Ireland.

Erasmus+ Schools Week is coordinated by Léargas, the national agency for Erasmus+ in adult education, school education, vocational education and training, and youth. Erasmus+ provides funding and support for organisations – including schools – to create projects that encourage European exchange, cooperation and learning.

In 2018 alone, more than 4,200 students in over 100 primary and secondary schools across Ireland took part in Erasmus+ projects. Erasmus+ Schools Week 2019 offers schools the opportunity to celebrate their projects and share their experiences with the wider community. It’s open to all schools that have taken part in Erasmus+ since 2014.

Léargas is now inviting schools to get involved in Erasmus+ Schools Week, through activities big or small.

Ideas include:

- Hosting a European-themed party;

- Creating videos or blog posts that show what it’s like to take part in Erasmus+;

- Holding an information get-together on Erasmus+ projects for schools, parents and the community.

Leo Gilmartin, Client Services Officer at Léargas, said: “Last year, schools around the country ran an amazing variety of events and activities with fun, collaboration and learning at their core. This year, we look forward to seeing even more schools in Longford – and throughout Ireland – embracing the opportunity to share their work and experiences with their communities.

“These are the kinds of exciting initiatives we’ll be celebrating during Erasmus+ Schools Week 2019, and we look forward to hearing from Longford schools on how they plan to mark the occasion.”

For more information and application forms, see https://www.leargas.ie/news/erasmus-schools-week-2019/.

Application forms should be returned to www.schools@leargas.ie by 5pm, May 31.