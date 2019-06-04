Kiernan structural steel land top award

The winners have been announced for this year’s Energia Family Business Awards, with Kiernan Structural Steel landing an award.

The awards ceremony took place on Friday, May 24, in the Round Room of the Mansion House, Dublin. The Energia Family Business Awards celebrate the efforts of family-run businesses in shaping the Irish business landscape.

The awards saw strong representation from different industries nationwide and demonstrate the tenacity of Irish family business. Judges this year included JJ O'Connell, National Director and Co-Chair of Family Business Ireland, Mark Christal, Manager of the Regions and Entrepreneurship division Enterprise Ireland and Glyn Roberts, CEO of Retail NI, among others.

Longford based Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd, of Kiltyreher Co Longford, were named as this year’s winner of the Family Business CSR Award and Property/Construction Family Business of the Year.

Also read: Ballinalee farmer to visit Balmoral castle estate and herd

Commenting on the winners, Katherine O'Riordan, Event Director said, “We are thrilled at the outstanding first year we’ve had with the Energia Family Business Awards! All of our finalists are shaping the Irish business landscape and a special congratulations to all our wonderful winners.

“Everyone should be extremely proud of all the hard work and passion that goes into operating an Irish family business.”

Commenting on the awards, Alan Mulcahy Head of Sales at Energia described the awards as a 'fantastic' way to celebrate the success of family-run businesses in Ireland.