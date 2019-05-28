Brady retains Granard MD seat after sixth count

A beaming Paraic Brady proudly holds his son Paraic Jnr and daughter Ellie after his election triumph is confirmed

Paraic Brady is the third candidate in Granard to win a seat at local authority level.

The Fine Gael councillor comfortably held onto his seat, joining party running mate Micheal Carrigy and Turlough 'Pott' McGovern after they were elected last night.

Granard Local Electoral Area: Count Six

Brady, Paraic (FG) +182 1235
Maguire, Mark (SF) +30 486
Murphy, Joe (FF) +72 924
Murtagh, Garry (FG) +30 942
Reilly PJ (FF) +51 1,008


Paraic Brady elected. His 136 surplus votes being distributed.