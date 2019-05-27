Independent Seamus Gallagher exits Longford MD after sixth count leaving nine candidates fight it out for six remaining seats

Independent candidate Seamus Gallagher is the latest name to bow out of the Longford Municipal District election after the sixth count.

The publican and builder's 201 votes are now being distributed among the nine other candidates as counting continues at Edgeworthstown's St Mary's Community Centre.

Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty remains the only candidate elected and with six seats left to be filled there are six candidates who are on 645 votes or more and they are Peggy Nolan 796 (Fine Gael), Gerry Hagan 788 (Fine Gael), John Browne 746 (Fine Gael), Gerry Warnock 736 (Independent), Seamus Butler 718 (Fianna Fáil) and Martin Monaghan 645 (Fianna Fáil) in that order.

The quota is 838 votes, so as things stand Peggy Nolan and Gerry Hagan are 42 and 50 votes, respectively, shy of the quota.

COUNT SIX:

Adejinmi Uremu (FF) +5 284

Browne, John (FG) +31 746

Butler, Seamus (FF) +10 718

Gallagher, Seamus (Ind) +17 201

Hagan, Gerry (FG) +33 788

Keown, Tena (SF) +0 411

Monaghan, Martin (FF) +11 645

Nolan, Peggy (FG) +17 796

Sexton, Mae (Ind) +3 496

Warnock, Gerry (Ind) +14 736

* Seamus Gallagher's 201 votes now being distributed to the remaining nine candidates.