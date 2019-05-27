Fine Gael's Gerard Cooney exits Longford Municipal District race at fifth count

Fine Gael's Gerry Cooney has been eliminated from the Longford Municipal District electoral race on the fifth count.

Mr Cooney's 149 votes are now being distributed among the remaining ten candidates.

Fianna Fáil's Joe Flaherty remains the only candidate elected and with six seats left to be filled there are six candidates who are on 634 votes or more and they are Peggy Nolan 779 (Fine Gael), Gerry Hagan 755 (Fine Gael), Gerry Warnock 722 (Independent), John Browne 715 (Fine Gael), Seamus Butler 708 (Fianna Fáil) and Martin Monaghan 634 (Fianna Fáil) in that order.

The quota is 838 votes.

COUNT FIVE:

Adejnmi Uremu (FF) +10 279

Browne, John (FG) +3 715

Butler, Seamus (FF) +3 708

Cooney, Gerard (FG) +2 149

Gallagher, Seamus (Ind) +10 184

Hagan, Gerry (FG) +2 755

Keown, Tena (SF) +21 411

Monaghan, Martin (FF) +7 634

Nolan, Peggy (FG) +3 779

Sexton, Mae (Ind) +5 493

Warnock, Gerry (Ind) +21 722

Gerry Cooney's 149 votes to be distributed among the remaining ten candidates in Count Six.

