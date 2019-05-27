Longford Municipal District Count Four: Smyth eliminated as Nolan closes in on re-election

Liam Cosgrove

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

People Before Profit's Barbara Smyth has been eliminated from the Longford Municipal District election race after the fourth count

People Before Profit candidate has been eliminated from the Longford Municipal District election race following this morning's third count.

Returning Officer Nora Farrell delivered the news shortly before midday with Ms Smyth exiting the shake-up on a final return of 106 votes.

COUNT FOUR:

Adejinmi, Uremu (FF) 268 +1 269

Browne, John (FG) 705 +5 712

Butler, Seamus (FF) 702 +3 705

Cooney, Gerard (FG) 138 +9 147

Gallagher, Seamus (Ind) 163 +11 174

Hagan, Gerry (FG) 749 +4 753

Keown, Tena (SF) 383 +7 390

Monaghan, Martin (FF) 613 +14 627

Nolan, Peggy (FG) 765 +11 776

Sexton, Mae (Ind) 484 +4 488

Smyth, Barbara (PBP) 99 +7 106

Warnock, Gerry (Ind) 693 +8 701

Barbara Smyth's 106 votes now being redistributed.