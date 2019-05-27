Longford Municipal District Count Four: Smyth eliminated as Nolan closes in on re-election
People Before Profit's Barbara Smyth has been eliminated from the Longford Municipal District election race after the fourth count
Returning Officer Nora Farrell delivered the news shortly before midday with Ms Smyth exiting the shake-up on a final return of 106 votes.
COUNT FOUR:
Adejinmi, Uremu (FF) 268 +1 269
Browne, John (FG) 705 +5 712
Butler, Seamus (FF) 702 +3 705
Cooney, Gerard (FG) 138 +9 147
Gallagher, Seamus (Ind) 163 +11 174
Hagan, Gerry (FG) 749 +4 753
Keown, Tena (SF) 383 +7 390
Monaghan, Martin (FF) 613 +14 627
Nolan, Peggy (FG) 765 +11 776
Sexton, Mae (Ind) 484 +4 488
Smyth, Barbara (PBP) 99 +7 106
Warnock, Gerry (Ind) 693 +8 701
Barbara Smyth's 106 votes now being redistributed.
