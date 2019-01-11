Gardaí appeal for witnesses in Rooskey following Shannon Key West Hotel fire

Gardaí investigating a fire that occurred at the Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey, Co Roscommon, on January 10, are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

The fire was reported to emergency services at about 8pm. The scene is preserved pending a Garda Technical Examination.

Read more: Emergency services attend scene of fire at Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey

Diversions are in place in the area and will remain in place until after the technical examination has been completed. No injuries were sustained in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 071 9650510.

Read more: Suspected arson attack at Rooskey hotel 'a sad day for Ireland of a thousand welcomes'