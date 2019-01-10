Emergency services at scene of fire at Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a fire at the Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey this evening.

A garda source has confirmed that the fire was deliberately started in the hotel reception after two men broke a window to gain entry.



The source also reported that there is no damage by fire, but a lot of smoke damage in the building. One man was working inside the hotel when the fire was started.

The hotel itself was earmarked before Christmas to provide accommodation to asylum seekers in early 2019.

AA Roadwatch has reported traffic diversions currently in place in Rooskey at the Shannon Key West Hotel (R371). Expect delays approaching from both the Aghamore direction and the Newtownforbes direction.