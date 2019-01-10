Suspected arson attack at Rooskey hotel 'a sad day for Ireland of a thousand welcomes'

"A sad day for Ireland of a thousand welcomes," is how one local councillor reacted to the shocking news of tonight's suspected arson attack at the Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey which had been designated as a possible direct provision centre.

Sinn Féin Councillor Seadhna Logan tweeted, "If this is indeed malicious like the incident in Donegal in December its a sad day for Ireland of a thousand welcomes."

Fire crews from Roscommon and Leitrim fought the blaze which is believed to have broken out shortly before 8pm and it was quickly brought under control.

The scene has since been sealed off by investigating Gardaí, with personnel from ESB Networks also on hand to assist.

Rooskey is situated on the Leitrim / Roscommon border, with the hotel located on the Leitrim side of the village.



Traffic diversions are currently in place in Rooskey at the Shannon Key West Hotel (R371). Expect delays approaching from both the Aghamore direction and the Newtownforbes direction.

