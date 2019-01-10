Gardaí arrest a man in connection with Strokestown incident

As part of ongoing investigations into an incident at Falsk, Strokestown on Sunday, December 16, which saw eight security guards injured, a number of vehicles burned out and a dog killed, Gardaí have this morning arrested a 54-year-old man.

The incident in December followed the eviction of a family from a farmhouse in Falsk a week earlier, which sparked outrage across the country.

The man was arrested in Co Mayo and is currently detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended.

Investigations are continuing.

