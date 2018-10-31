Ambitious plans for second phase of Granard Knights & Conquests Centre lodged

The creators behind a state of the art tourism visitor centre in north Longford have lodged plans aimed at developing a large scale Norman settlement.

Members from Granard Motte Community Enterprise submitted the proposals to planning officials in recent days.

Included in the plans are designs to create a Norman style village, comprising 19 traditional, single-storey buildings, contained within a timber palisade fence.

The planning file also provides for related defensive structures, treasure trove, pond feature, footpath trails, primary vehicle access from Dublin Street (N55) to existing and new car parking areas as well as various landscaping works.

In addition, a grass amphitheatre, camping ground, picnic and general amenity areas are likewise included.

Confirmation of the second phase of the proposed development comes as Longford County Council planning officials prepare to issue their ruling on a waste facility beside the Knights & Conquests Heritage & Visitor Centre.

Dublin based outfit Ballinvalley Ltd want to bring the proposed 'material recovery and transfer facility' to Granard by developing a single storey rear and side extension to an existing industrial unit at Unit 5 Teemore Industrial Estate, Granard, Co Longford.

A final decision on the latter application is expected over the coming days.