'Boxer' says he is "committed" to National Broadband Plan roll out

Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran has said he and his colleagues remain committed to the National Broadband Plan

The Independent Alliance Minister said he and the party would be making it a priority over the coming weeks to progress the matter with An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton.

“Extending broadband to rural Ireland is long overdue and delays to the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan are having a negative effect on the many businesses that are located in rural Ireland,” the Minister added, before pointing out the issue was now at a

“crucial stage”.

“There cannot be any further delays and we will ensure that it remains a priority for this Government.

“The Government is committed to bringing next generation broadband to every house and business in the country and this is outlined in the Programme for a Partnership Government.

“Rural Ireland is very much open for business but in order for business to succeed, broadband is essential. That remains our priority.”

