Jobs blow as Bord na Móna announce 430 redundancies

Up to 430 job losses have been announced at Bord na Móna this afternoon.

It's expected that up to 150 of them are to go by Easter next year.

The job losses follow a decision by the company to close 17 of its 62 active bogs immediately, with harvesting at the remaining 45 bogs expected to stop by 2025.

Bord na Móna Chief Executive Tom Donnellan said the decision has been made necessary because of the need to decarbonise energy sources in response to climate change.

