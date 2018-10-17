Gardaí continue probe into fatal Co Longford car crash

Gardaí are pressing ahead with an investigation into the circumstances behind a fatal road crash on the main N4 between Edgeworthstown and Mullingar last Saturday morning which claimed the life of a man in his mid 20s.

The victim, whose identity has still not been offically released, was killed when the car he was driving hit a wall close to the Westmeath border at around 6am.

ALSO READ: Man killed in early morning crash outside Edgeworthstown

The sole occupant of the car, the man's body was removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital for a post mortem. Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station at (043 6687660).