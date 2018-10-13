Man killed in early morning crash outside Edgeworthstown

Gardaí in Granard have launched an investigation after a young man was killed in a single vehicle road crash outside Edgeworthstown this morning.

The driver, a man in his mid 20s, died when his vehicle hit a wall on the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Mullingar at around 6am.

Gardaí have confimed the man was the sole occupant of the car and his body has been removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

Garda forensic collision investigating officers are at scene and a section of the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 - 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.