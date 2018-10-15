Longford District Court: Man has implant inserted to deal with alcohol addiction

A man who appeared before Longford District Court this week charged under the Public Order Act and who was given an opportunity on a previous occasion by the judge to travel to his native Poland for an implant to help with his alcohol addiction, had his case adjourned until January so his behavior can be monitored.

Kamil Bulczak (29), 12 Canal Drive, Prospect Wood, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Canal Drive, Prospect Woods on August 7 last.

On the last occasion the court heard that gardaí found the defendant in an intoxicated state and directed him to leave the area.

He was drunk, the court was told, using abusive language and he refused to leave the area when the Gardaí asked him to.

The court was told that earlier on that particular day, gardaí received a complaint about a male in the front garden of a house and when they went to the property they searched for the defendant, and located him close by with a knife in his hand.

The court then heard the defendant told Garda Hanley ‘I will burst you’.

Judge Hughes was also told during that court sitting that the defendant had numerous previous convictions and had an alcohol problem that he was trying to deal with.

It was the defendant’s solicitor Fiona Baxter who told the court that her client accepted he had a problem with alcohol and that he was planning to go to Poland to have an implant inserted in an effort to deal with the problem.

During this week’s hearing, the defendant told the court that he had traveled to Poland and returned to Ireland with the implant inserted in his hip.

He also told Judge Hughes that if drank alcohol again, “I could die”.

“I am 15 years in Ireland,” the defendant added.

“When I am sober I never do anything wrong and when I drink I don’t know what happens.”

Judge Hughes said he would like to monitor the defendant’s progress for a short time and subsequently adjourned proceedings until January 15, 2019.