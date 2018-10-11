Longford Weather Update: Severe weather warnings issued for tonight and tomorrow ahead of Storm Callum 'weather bomb'

Storm Callum is currently swirling off the southwest coast and will deepen rapidly over the course of the next 12 hours, according to Midland weather expert Cathal Nolan. The weather system will then become what is known as "a weather bomb", which Mr Nolan says refers to a system which drops more than 24hPa in a 24 hour period.

"The first swathe of storm force winds will reach southern coastal counties between 23:00 tonight and 01:00 on Friday morning," said Mr Nolan.

"These winds will then transfer rather rapidly across the country, with coastal counties seeing winds up to 130km/h."

At the moment, it's looking like Callum's strongest winds will stay offshore. However, said Mr Nolan, "there remains the risk, depending on the very final track over the coming hours, that the far northwest of Mayo, Galway, West Kerry and Western Donegal could see winds in excess of 130km/h.

"Winds will remain very strong on all coasts tomorrow Friday, with a second swathe of damaging winds possible across the southeast during late Friday morning and early afternoon," he added.

An orange level warning has been issued by Met Éireann for coastal counties with a yellow level warning in place for Longford and the rest of the midlands at the moment.

"This evening and tonight it will become very windy with strong to gale force southeast winds, associated with storm Callum," according to the national forecaster.

"Winds will reach strong gale force or storm force along the coast with severe or possibly damaging gusts. There will be rain as well later in the night and combined with the stormy winds and high tides, coastal flooding is likely. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees will occur early in the night.

"On Friday, the winds will ease somewhat in many areas during the morning, becoming fresh or strong southerly. However, it will stay stormy for a time on West and Northwest coasts with damaging gusts. There is also the risk of further severe Southerly winds impinging onto Southern and Eastern coastal areas during the day. Rain will clear to showers in Northern parts but further heavy rain is likely to spread into Southern and Eastern areas with the ongoing flooding risk. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees."

The Forecaster's Commentary on the Met Éireann website says that even though the high winds will be the main concern, a spell of heavy and possibly thundery rain will occur too, making for an extremely windy and wet start to tomorrow with "squally conditions" associated with the secondary cold front as Storm Callum tracks north-eastwards up the country.

"Possibly damaging and disruptive southeast winds will veer southwest after the passage of this front, with the strongest of the winds set to impact coastal areas. Additionally, there is a concern for storm surge, coastal flooding, and overtopping of waves around coasts, especially Atlantic coasts, due to the coinciding high spring tides. Very high seas are expected too, along with storm and possibly violent storm force winds at sea. With trees still in part leaf, there is a concern for felling as well.

"Though the winds will ease down by late morning/forenoon, a sting in the tail will follow, with a deterioration likely again later, as the trailing waving weather front potentially feeds up further pulses of heavy rain from the south, with the possibility of a further core of severe southerly gusts for south, southeast and east coasts towards evening. Elsewhere, however, the winds should remain below warning thresholds."

