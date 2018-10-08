Longford Weather Alert: Severe storm risk as Storm Callum heads towards Ireland

A Midlands weather expert has put out an early storm warning for Friday. Cathal Nolan of the Midlands Weather Channel has been keeping a close eye on weather models and has said that Storm Callum is likely to strike the country on Friday.

"At present, all the available weather models indicate that a severe storm is likely to affect parts of the country during Friday, with hurricane force gusts of wind possible on Atlantic coastal counties," he said.

"Currently, it looks as though Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal will experience the worst of the storm, with gusts of up to 150 km/h possible, based on our current forecasts. Areas further inland may see gusts up to 130 km/h, certainly strong enough to cause disruption to power services and transport.

"Flooding is also likely to affect parts of the west this coming week as rather persistent spells of heavy rain are expected across west Connacht, southwest Munster and Northwest Ulster.

"Totals in excess of 100 mm seem probable in some locations by the end of this week, with even higher totals likely in mountainous areas. Caution is advised if driving during such conditions and remember never to drive into water where the depths are unknown."

So far, Met Éireann has issued no storm warnings, predicting wind and rain with some severe gusts on Friday mornings. The winds, according to the national weather forecaster, will east in the afternoon, becoming light in the evening time. The weekend will be unsettled with rain likely.

Mr Nolan will be monitoring the weather models over the coming days and keeping the nation updated via his Facebook page, @MidlandWeatherChannel.