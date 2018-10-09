Longford Weather Update: 'Atlantic bomb' heading for Ireland in the form of Storm Callum

Overnight weather models indicate that Storm Callum will be a high-intensity storm with exceptionally low pressure. That's according to Midland Weather Channel's Cathal Nolan who is constantly on storm watch.

"The overnight model updates continue to show storm Callum maintaining its projected track and intensity, and developing into one of the most powerful low-pressure systems in quite some time," said Mr Nolan on his Facebook page (Midland Weather Channel).

"Pressure readings from Callum are expected to dip to as low as 950 hPa, which is exceptionally low indeed."

In fact, Mr Nolan has even referred to this particular storm as an 'Atlantic Bomb'.

"The term 'bomb' is used meteorologically to describe a system which experiences a drop of 24 hPa in less than 24 hours, otherwise knowns as rapid cyclogenesis. Callum is expected to drop by 32 hPa inside a 24 hour period," he explained.0

"Windspeeds are projected to reach up to 150km/h in western coastal counties, with some gusts even approaching 160km/h depending on the storm's track and when it reaches its peak intensity. Further inland across the remainder of the country winds are expected to reach as high as 130km/h possibly up to 140km/h in exposed places.

"Coastal flooding is also likely to become a major issue, particularly across southern and western coastal areas, with Cork and Galway, in particular, looking vulnerable due to high Spring tides.

"Callum looks to be a very serious storm, and therefore staying up to date with the latest developments is advised."

Met Éireann has also been making noise about "the potential for a named storm".

The national weather forecaster has stated that we'll have very unsettled weather over the next few days, which is evident by the blustery conditions we're experiencing today.

Thursday will be "very windy in the morning, with strong and gusty south to southeasterly winds. Rain will be widespread for a time and will be heavy and possibly thundery in places with excess water on the roads and a risk of spot flooding".

Met Éireann has not yet named Storm Callum, but forecasts that a "deep area of low pressure" is set to track northwards towards the west of Ireland.

"The exact track is still not certain, so keep in tune for updates and Met Éireann warnings," the forecaster stated.

"But at this stage, it looks as if it will be dry to start Thursday night. Then it is set to become extremely windy or stormy later Thursday night and for much of Friday morning. Strong to gale force and blustery south to southeast winds developing overnight will become southwesterly early Friday morning.

"This could well lead to some disruption, with some damaging gusts in places, but especially in exposed Atlantic coastal areas. There will be heavy rain, high seas and high tides too, with the added risk of coastal flooding. But the depression is set to clear quickly, so that Friday afternoon and early evening looks drier, with a few sunny spells developing. Winds will moderate considerably also.

"More rain is expected to sweep up from the south Friday evening and overnight and to continue well into Saturday, with spells of heavy and locally thundery rain in many places and also some flooding. Windy too, with strong southerly winds. Breezy for Saturday night and Sunday with showers in places."

