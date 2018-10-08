Gardaí probe cause of raging Drumlish blaze

Emergency services are currently dealing with a fire in Drumlish which has caused substantial damage to the outer confines of two houses.

It's understood the gardens of both properties were damaged in a blaze which broke out in the north Longford village shortly after 6:30pm.

Also read: Longford County Council made payments of €2.7 million during third quarter of year

No one was injured, though it's understood at least one house was evacuated as gardaí and two local fire units eventually brought the incident under control.

Efforts to establish the cause behind the fire are now underway with officers from Granard Garda Station heading up that inquiry.

Also read: Status Red warnings likely due to Storm Callum, forecaster warns