Longford County Council made payments of €2.7 million during third quarter of year

Longford County Council today revealed that it has made payments of almost €2.7 million during the third quarter of 2018.



The Council published their list of payments of over €20,000 made during Q3 of 2018 and it shows purchase orders amounting to €603,812.10 for July; €1,024,237.24 for August and €1,069,263.34 for September, with the three figures combined coming to €2,697,312.68

Lagan Asphalt Ltd received €737,440.61 in August, while they also received €316,055.89 in September for roadworks carried out.

Also in September, €509,765.66 was paid to Faughnan Construction Limited.

Full list of payments (over €20,000) made over the three months;

