Explore Longford App to be updated as €21,500 announced for local digital initiatives

€21,500 has been allocated to Longford as part of a programme to assist local authorities develop digital initiatives in their areas.



Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Seán Kyne TD, recently launched the Digital Innovation Programme.

Minister Kyne commented, "I see the announcement as a starting point for the digital journey that local authorities and communities are on and, with the publication of the digital readiness assessments last week, there are clear opportunities to develop exciting and innovative digital initiatives."

As part of a pilot Digital Innovation Programme, five pathfinder projects in Galway, Roscommon, Sligo, Longford and Monaghan were selected for funding totalling €106,500.



€17,500 will go towards the Explore Longford/Monaghan App.



The counties propose to work together to update the existing Explore Longford app and develop an Explore Monaghan app. The apps will promote the counties and allow tourists to receive real time information wherever they are. The apps will include heritage sites, wifi connectivity, driving routes, towns and villages and a programme of upcoming events from around the county.

€4,000 will go towards a Primary Schools Project.



This project proposes to champion the adoption and use of broadband technology in everyday life in Co Longford. A competition will be held which will invite pupils at the 37 schools in Longford to submit projects on broadband availability and how life will change when the county is fully connected. One project team from each municipal district will be invited to attend a presentation ceremony in the Council Offices with local and national media invited to attend.

Minister Kyne remarked, "These projects are very promising and will benefit school children, older people, small businesses, tourism initiatives and will provide shared telecommunications infrastructure. While these projects are the first to be funded, they won’t be the last. These projects aim to test innovative new ideas that can be scaled up or replicated by other local authorities."

