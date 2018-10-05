Almost €600k allocated to Longford towns and villages

Over half a dozen locations across Co Longford are to share almost €600,000 between them under the latest round of funding from the State's Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Ballinalee, Ballymahon and Edgeworthstown are the biggest winners, receiving €100,000 each for the development of various projects aimed at rejuvenating rural Ireland.

Other areas to receive cash windfalls include Ballinamuck, Legga in north Longford, Newtowncashel, Granard and Stonepark.

The investment, which was rolled out through Rural Affair's Minister Michael Ring's department and announced by OPW Minister of State Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, is principally aimed at areas with populations of less than 10,000.

Mr Moran paid particular emphasis on the securing of €100,000 for a bus car parking facility in Ballymahon as well as monies allocated to further development of the Knights & Conquests Heritage & Visitor Centre in Granard.

"I am also particularly pleased to see that the sun of €87,600 has been granted for the conversion of an empty building into a coffee shop in the Interpretative Centre."

Fellow Longford Westmeath TD Peter Burke, was equally wholesome in his praise of the funding announcement.

"This is a further commitment from the Government to rural Ireland to invest heavily in our small towns and villages and make them more positive places to work and live and to stimulate business and the local economy," said the Fine Gael TD.

"This investment will go a long way.

"I lobbied on behalf of a number of these projects, including the business hub for Edgeworthstown which has been given €100,000 from the Minister."

Longford County Councillor and Fine Gael general election candidate Cllr Micheal Carrigy said the monies would prove instrumental in helping communities kick-start various projects in their areas.

"The Government’s commitment to supporting rural Ireland is further underscored through the new €1 billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which was launched this year as part of project Ireland 2040," he said.

"This new Fund will provide an opportunity to deliver more integrated and ambitious projects which will further support the revitalisation of our rural towns and villages in the coming years."

Here are a full list of the projects earmarked for funding:

Longford Co Council Ballinalee- Develop interpretative centre/café and upgrade historical monument- €100,000

Longford Co Council Ballinamuck- Upgrade of Ballinamuck interpretative centre-€22,800

Longford Co Council Ballymahon Provision of business car parking spaces-€100,000

Longford Co Council Edgeworthstown Fitout of business hub in old bank building etc - €100,000

Longford Co Council Granard-Convert empty building to coffee shop in Interpretative centre-€87,600

Longford Co Council Legga Interpretative centre in old school building-€67,200

Longford Co Council Newtowncashel - Construct a fountain with landscaping and seating €28,256

Longford Co Council Stonepark - Pathway linking village and local greenway - €80,000

Total €585,856