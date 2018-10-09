Longford woman fined €200 for hurling abuse at neighbours

A woman who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €200 following a hearing into the matter.

Andrena Hendrix, 14 Park Villas, Longford town appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Park Villas, Longford on December 2, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Sergeant Paddy McGirl said that on the date in question gardaí responded to a disturbance in the Park Villas area of Longford town.

“The accused was banging on the door of a house and shouting at the neighbours,” he added.

“She was also highly intoxicated.”

Meanwhile, in mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client was a person of good character who had found herself in a toxic relationship.

“She is a person of excellent character; she had a bad relationship at the time and in fact it was the man who she had been seeing who raised the ructions on this occasion,” he added.

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined her accordingly.