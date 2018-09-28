The B.E.S.T. Gala stores in Longford

Four Gala convenience stores from Longford have been awarded the Gala B.E.S.T. Award for excellence in retail at the 2018 Gala Annual Conference and B.E.S.T Awards.

The conference marked a celebration of 20 years in business for the Gala Retail Group, celebrating the achievements of the Group and its retailers.

The B.E.S.T. Award is granted to outstanding stores following a comprehensive and independent assessment process under the Gala Business Excellence Standards Tool programme.

Local stores Smith’s Gala, Newtownforbes; Fox’s Gala, Ballinalee; Corrigan’s Gala, Legga were all awarded a B.E.S.T. Award at the event while Hanlon’s Gala, Longford took home a B.E.S.T. Award and the Alcohol Award for its off-sales offering.

Speaking at the conference, Gala CEO, Gary Desmond, said, “We offer our congratulations to the Longford stores who have been recognised for excellence in retailing in the Gala Group’s 20th year in business.

“These stores provide a fantastic service to their customers, day in, day out and are amongst the B.E.S.T. retailers in the Gala Group. We wish all our award winners from Longford another successful year and look forward to celebrating their future successes.’’