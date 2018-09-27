Longford Gardaí to press ahead with alleged criminal damage investigations

Gardaí have said an investigation into a disturbance at a house in Longford town last Wednesday night where a convicted sex offender was staying remains very much open.

Officers were called to the scene last Wednesday night after damage was caused to the front door and windows of a two storey house in the Ardnacassa area, just off the main Ballinalee road.

ALSO READ: Sex offender flees after Longford house attack

A second incident which resulted in a black VW Golf being targeted was also reported a short time later.

The Leader understands the incident arose after it emerged that a convicted sex offender had been staying at the house concerned.

A video was later released on social media, prompting a wave of angry comments from local residents and members of the public.

Despite no arrests having been made, gardaí have confirmed the incident is under investigation.

The Leader also understands the alleged target for what later unfolded has since left the area.

Separately, gardaí are appealing for the public's help into a further case of alleged criminal damage which resulted in several cars being vandalised outside a business premises at the weekend.

As many as six cars were singled out during an incident sometime between last Friday night (September 21) and the following morning.

In each case, passenger door windows on the cars were smashed in.

Crime scene investigators spent a number of hours at the scene on Saturday as part of an investigation which is still very much in its infancy.

It's not known at this stage what, if any, CCTV footage might be available to assist gardaí with their enquiries.

In the meantime, an appeal has been made to anyone who may have been travelling along the Athlone Road area late last Friday night or during the early hours of Saturday morning to come forward by contacting Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.