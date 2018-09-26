Sex offender flees after Longford house attack

A convicted sex offender has been forced to flee a house he was staying in after it was targeted by a number of individuals during a late night disturbance in Longford town.

The incident, which occurred in the Ardnacassa area last Wednesday night, resulted in damage being caused to the front door and windows of the property.

Gardaí were called to the scene in a bid to diffuse the situation after a group of dissenters gathered outside.

A video was later released on social media, prompting a wave of angry comments from local residents and members of the public.

It garnered a similar reaction on the Leader's own website and Facebook page with many questioning how a convicted sex offender had seemingly set up home in one of Longford's most densely populated estates.

The Leader understands the man has since left the county completely as gardaí press ahead with their inquiries into the events of last Wednesday night.

Despite no arrests having been made to date, gardaí have confirmed their investigation remains very much active.

They are also investigating the circumstances behind damage that was caused to a black VW Golf which detectives believe may be linked to the earlier episode.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.