Longford Gardaí probe late night attack on house where convicted sex offender was staying

Gardaí were called to a disturbance at a house in Longford town last night where a convicted sex offender is staying.

Officers were called to the scene late last night after damage was caused to the front door and windows of a two storey house in the Ardnacassa area.

A second incident which resulted in a black VW Golf being targeted was also reported a short time later.

The Leader understands the incident arose after it emerged that a convicted sex offender had been staying at the house concerned.

A video was later released on social media, prompting a wave of angry comments from local residents and members of the public.

No arrests were made though gardaí have confirmed the incident is under investigation.

