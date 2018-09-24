Abbeyshrule retains Longford Tidy Towns crown

Abbeyshrule has held onto its mantle of being Longford's tidiest village after it claimed top honours once again at the National Tidy Towns Awards in Dublin earlier today.

The idyllic south Longford village took away a Gold Medal for its exploits after it secured 337 points, an increase of nine from last year's total.

It also claimed the north east regional top award, a prize which had remained elusive since its national award winning successes of six years earlier.

Chairperson Philip Butler said the results were due recognition of many hours of painstaking behind the scenes efforts from local committee members.

"I suppose it's also a case of us learning from our mistakes too," he said.

"If we make one mistake, we won't make it again.

"We are that bit older too and that bit wiser, but it's the same enthusiastic people who are there the whole time to make sure everything is looking right."

Mr Butler said the committee were not intent on resting on their laurels either, with plans already afoot to add showers for passing cyclists that avail of a recently installed cycle path and the potential for an internet hotspot facility also being very much in the pipeline.

A few miles down the road in Newtowncashel, locals are also celebrating following confirmation that it has received a bronze medal award as well as a high commendation gong in the Category A (Population: under 200) section.

The same honour has also been scooped by Longford under Category F (Population: 10,001-15,000) after its impressive overall score of 315 points.

Meanwhile, former Roscommon councillor and local businessman Tom Crosby heaped praise on his home village of Tarmonbarry after it too took home a bronze medal from Dublin's Helix Centre.

"This is a great boost for further development," he said, as he thanked the local community for their continued support in making Tarmonbarry one of the most popular tourist destinations on the River Shannon and the wider region.

