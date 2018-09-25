Longford woman's fine record run

Longford athlete Adrianna Mulligan produced a fabulous performance as she set a ladies course record of 01:45:18 en-route to winning the Lough Sheelin 16 Mile Challenge on Sunday.

Adrianna recently became the first Longford lady to win the Longford Marathon and she carried that superb form into the annual Lough Sheelin Challenge 16 mile and 10k event.

Longford’s Kevin Ward also enjoyed an impressive run, finishing second in the Men’s Over 40 16 Mile Challenge in a time of 01:43:50.

Results 16 mile

Senior Ladies: 1. Adrianna Mulligan Longford AC 01:45:18; 2. Tara Malone Unattached 01:53:52; 3. Edel Gaffney Virginia Tri club 02:02:30.

Men's Over 40: 1. Raymond Smith Carrick AC 01:40:10; 2. Kevin Ward Longford AC 01:43:50; 3. Quinton Burke Trim AC 01:44:59.

