Storm Ali causes travel chaos as railway line between Longford and Edgeworthstown is closed

Iarnród Éireann is reporting that the rail line between Longford and Edgeworthstown is currently closed and commuters can expect delays of up to three hours.

Iarnród Éireann stated:

"Due to high winds which has resulted in fallen trees and debris on tracks at various locations, the following routes are experiencing significant disruption at present:

- Sligo services: line closure between Longford and Edgeworthstown. Delays up to 150 minutes can be expected

- DART services: Line closure between Clongriffin and Malahdie. Dublin Bus are accepting rail rail tickets. North and Southbound DART services operating with delays up to 30 minutes

Northern Commuter and Enterprise services: Line closure between Drogheda and Laytown and between Drogheda and Dundalk. Delays up to 150 minutes can be expected. Dublin Bus are accepting tickets

- Galway/Westport services: Line has reopened between Tullamore and Clara. Delays up to 175 minutes can be expected

Crews are continuing to work to clear areas and minimise these delays.

Iarnród Éireann apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Update: Due to debris/fallen trees on the line, some services are experiencing disruptions:

- Significant disruption to Northern Commuter/ Enterprise route services

- DART suspended between Clongriffin/Malahide.

- Line closure on between Edgeworthston & Longford. #StormAli September 19, 2018

07.15hrs Westport to Dublin which was delayed and damaged by fallen trees earlier between Athlone and Tullamore, moving on from Tullamore at reduced speed to ensure safety due to windscreen damage pic.twitter.com/ENaIKqFAS4 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 19, 2018