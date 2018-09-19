BREAKING: Day 2 of National Ploughing Championships cancelled

Day 2 of the National Ploughing Championships has been cancelled. A decision to cancel the event has been taken by the NPA in the last few minutes.

The opening had initially been delayed to 11am and then to 12pm due to strong winds from Storm Ali. Offaly was under a Met Eireann Status Orange Weather Warning

Thousands of visitors had made their way to the site but they have now been told the event will not be taking place.

