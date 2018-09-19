'It should have been cancelled' - Mixed reaction as Storm Ali delays National Ploughing Championships

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

'It should have been cancelled' - Mixed reaction as Storm Ali delays National Ploughing Championships

'It should have been cancelled' - Mixed reaction as Storm Ali delays National Ploughing Championships

A number of people have expressed grievances on social media after the opening of Day 2 of the National Ploughing Championships in Offaly was delayed further this morning.

Organisers announced the site would be closed until 11am on Tuesday but in an update on Wednesday morning, pushed that out 'until further notice.'

Also read: Tree falls onto car in Offaly as crowds head to Ploughing 2018

It's understood the NPA hope to open the site at 12 noon as thousands of people wait in their cars and in traffic around Screggan to access the event. 

The initial delay came after crunch talks between the NPA and Met Éireann following the national forecaster's decision to extend a Status Orange wind warning to Offaly as a result of Storm Ali.

Also read: Opening of National Ploughing gates 'delayed until further notice'

The storm made landfall in Ireland early on Wednesday morning, bringing 80km/h winds and gusts of over 120km/h to much of the country. A number of incidents have already hit Offaly this morning with numerous trees down, including one falling on a car in Clara, causing minor injuries to the occupant. 

Also read: Hundreds of homes in Longford left without power as Storm Ali strikes

Posting on Twitter, Pat O'Keefe, Head of Farmer Relations with Glanbia, said, "Sitting in car on site at Ploughing18 since 9am. Wind gusts still strong so no likelihood of access anytime soon. The Met Eireann status Orange warning issued yesterday at 4pm was in place until 1pm today and included Co Offaly. Today’s event should have been cancelled at that point."

Also noting the adverse weather, Clare FM's James Mulhall said:

A number of others echoed similar sentiments: