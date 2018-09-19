Pictures: Fallen trees and debris being removed on north Longford roads this morning

The route from Mullinalaghta to Longford town via Ballinalee is strewn with debris and fallen trees this morning as Storm Ali sweeps in across the country.

Longford Co Council's outdoor team was in the process of removing a tree from the road close to Emmet Óg GAA pitch while another tree is down at Carrigglass.

There are also branches and debris strew across the road at various locations on the route.

A Status Orange Wind Warning is in place for Co Longford until 1pm today and the local authority is advising that wind-blown debris is likely to be a problem on secondary roads in particular.

