Council advises extreme caution as status orange wind warning in Longford remains in place
The wind over Ireland at the moment. Image via earth.nullschool.net
A Status Orange Warning for wind remains in place for Longford until 1pm today.
There are a number of fallen trees with extreme caution advised.
In addition, wind-blown debris is likely to be a problem on secondary roads in particular.
Longford County Council personnel are on site at numerous locations around the county tending to these issues.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on