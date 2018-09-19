Council advises extreme caution as status orange wind warning in Longford remains in place

The wind over Ireland at the moment. Image via earth.nullschool.net

A Status Orange Warning for wind remains in place for Longford until 1pm today.

There are a number of fallen trees with extreme caution advised.

In addition, wind-blown debris is likely to be a problem on secondary roads in particular.

Longford County Council personnel are on site at numerous locations around the county tending to these issues.