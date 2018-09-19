Net closes on burglars and vandals behind Longford parking meter thefts

Gardaí believe they have made a significant breakthrough in their attempts to solve a number of reported house break-ins following the arrest of a man last week.

Officers attached to Granard Garda Station questioned the male suspect who is in his 30s for a number of hours last Tuesday before releasing him without charge.

Much of those questions surrounded ongoing enquiries gardaí have been making into a succession of house burglaries and thefts from cars in the greater Moydow area which occurred at the beginning of last month.

A file is now being readied for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who will rule on what, if any, charges can be brought against the man.

The Leader understands gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the investigation despite sources confirming enquiries remain ongoing.

Separately, gardaí in Longford say they are close to making similar headway into criminal damage that was caused to several parking meters in Longford town last month.

Over half a dozen meters were targeted over the course of two 24 hour periods less than four weeks ago, causing up to €4,000 worth of damage in the process.

Superintendent Jim Delaney expressed confidence with the progress investigating officers were making with the probe, adding: “We are pursuing a direct line of enquiry in relation to that and we hope to bring that to a successful outcome.”

Meanwhile, gardaí have also confirmed three teenagers were dealt with under the organisation's Juvenile Diversion Programme (JLO) in relation to an alleged shoplifting incident at Longford Shopping Centre's Tesco store last Saturday.

Earlier that morning, gardaí arrested and later charged a woman in her 20s with a similar offence, this time at SuperValu, Hazelwood Shopping Centre.

It's understood items totalling around €200 were taken from the store, though gardaí have revealed all property belonging to the grocery giant was later recovered.

It comes after the Leader disclosed how detectives were pressing ahead with a number of thefts from local retailers with Supt Delaney explaining how talks with the most “vulnerable shops in the area” were ongoing.

Supt Delaney said those efforts were being made with a view to establishing a greater "partnership focus" between the organisation and the "bigger retail units that are suffering".