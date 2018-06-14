Granard Garda Division ranked among best in country for burglary detection

The Granard Garda District is now among the best in the country when it comes to burglary detections.

A major operation involving members from the Armed Support Unit last month and which resulted in the arrest of two suspects helped bring about that distinction.

Inspector Padraig Jones told a meeting of Longford's Joint Policing Committee (JPC) this week of how senior chiefs had consciously targeted arresting the number of break-ins being reported across the division.

“A considerable operation was put in place by members attached to Granard District which resulted in a significant detection in the last short number of weeks and actually made Granard one of the best detection rates for burglary nationally,” he said.

In paying testament to the work of rank and file gardaí, Inspector Jones accepted the inroads made by the force in clamping down on rural burglaries was “cold comfort” to its victims.

He also revealed how garda management were continuing to liase with local businesses in an attempt to curb reported incidents of shoplifting.

The Garda Inspector was equally at pains to highlight the recent successes which had been recorded at District and most recently Circuit Court level concerning serious headline offences.

Among these, he explained, were notable convictions the courts had handed down in response to those of a sexual nature.

Cllr Paraic Brady said the efforts made by local gardaí in going after suspected burglars had brought great appeasement to the wider north Longford community.

“We had a major problem out there over the past number of months where we had a number of break ins and thankfully we caught them and brought them before the courts,” he said.

They were plaudits which similarly thrust in the direction of Longford Superintendent Jim Delaney.

Like Inspector Jones, Supt Delaney noted how a recent number of “high profile” circuit court judgements had provided just reward to the enduring dedication of his officers in combating crime levels locally.

Supt Delaney said a large slice of the Longford Garda Division's dedicated policing plan focus was on keeping burglary rates to a minimum.

He expressed confidence in ensuring those figures remained on a par with the previous 12 month period while also detailing why a rise in public order incidents was emblamatic of the assurance the wider public harboured towards the Gardaí.

“In public order there has been an increase and that’s as a result of detections which is as a result of an increased presence over the last four weeks due to money I put a case for and got,” he revealed.

“It allowed us to put extra people out specifically around vulnerable times where we identified, through analysis, hotspots for public order.

“Crimes against the person has also shown an increase and is indicative of the confidence people have in reporting matters.”