Residents say they won't be 'held to ransom' by fresh Ballymahon building plans

The construction of 32 new houses in the Ballymahon estate of Dúnaras will make a “death trap” of the Ballymulvey Road.

Those are fears expressed by the current residents of Dún Aras, who are “extremely dismayed” by a fresh planning application submitted by Cunningham Design & Planning Ltd this week.

On June 29, An Bord Pleanála denied local engineer Mark Cunningham planning permission for a similar development in the same estate following a year-long campaign and a number of appeals and objections by Ballymahon residents.

This latest planning application, filed by a month-old company, Beacon Assets Ltd, proposes the development of 32 new homes - a reduction from the 39 dwellings that were proposed last year.

“None of the conditions, which were of concern to the Bord at the time have been dealt with or changed at all,” said the Dúnaras Residents' Association in a statement to this newspaper on Tuesday.

In making a decision in June, An Bord Pleanála stated that the proposed development “would be premature pending the provision of a footpath along the Ballymulvey Road between the subject site and Main Street, Ballymahon".

The Residents' Association also expressed concern with regard to a number of new amenities planned by Longford County Council for the Newcastle Forest and River Inny catchment.

“It is essental that the safe use of the Ballymulvey road for pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians and all traffic is guaranteed to link these amenities to the community in Ballymahon,” they said.

“A development of this size will make a death trap of our local road and prevent anyone from safely enjoying the route.”

The Residents' Association is currently rallying for another appeal campaign against the development.

“We can only urge the community to please remain aware of the extremely negative connotations a development of this size in this location will have for the whole community.

“We would also like to urge Longford County Council to continue to complete the process of taking our estate in charge so the residents can finally have guarantee of provision of services and no longer be held to ransom by developers.”

Attempts made by this newspaper to contact Mark Cunningham were unsuccessful at the time of print.