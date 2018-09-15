Phishing scam alert: Longford people warned to be wary of hoax callers

Longford residents are being warned to be wary of a phishing scam that is currently in operation.

Ballymahon Traders Association are reporting that some local residents have received 'phishing style' phone calls.

The callers are seeking personal Visa Card details and the advice is to hang up immediately if you receive one of these calls and to contact Gardaí.

"This is a scam and you should never engage with same," warn the Traders Association.

